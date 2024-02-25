Victoria Prepares For Worst Fire Conditions In Four Years

Premier Jacinta Allan has confirmed the fire west of Ballarat has destroyed at least three homes and other buildings after tearing through nearly 16,000 hectares.

About 700 firefighters were battling the blaze on Saturday along with water bombing aircraft.

Ms Allan said it was incredibly lucky there had been no loss of life but residents should continue to be aware of the risk.

"It's a big fire that's already burned a lot of land, but it also is continuing to burn and will burn for a number of days and weeks ahead," she said.

The Country Fire Authority said the fire was moving northeasterly towards Amphitheatre with a leave-now warning issued for residents as it edged closer to the town.

People who were told to evacuate earlier in the week can also not return.

They include residents from Avoca, Bayindeen, Chute, Elmhurst, Mount Lonarch and surrounds, Main Lead, Raglan, Middle Creek, Waterloo, Glenlofty, Glenpatrick, Glenshee, Green Hill Creek, Nowhere Creek, Crowlands, Eversley, Landsborough, Percydale and Warrenmang.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Angus Hynes said the current benign and calm weather conditions would help firefighters battling the blaze.

Assessment teams were surveying damage from the air with crews on the ground also checking on the extent of the damage.

CFA chief Jason Heffernan said the community had been extremely well prepared and while three homes and perhaps more were sadly lost, a significant number remain.

Disaster assistance payments have been made available to people who have lost property.

Road closures were in place to prevent motorists straying into the fireground. These include the Pyrenees Highway, the Beaufort to Lexton Road, the Lexton to Ararat Road and Main Lead Road.

