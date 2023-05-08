Victoria Police Commissioner Apologises For 170 Years Of Historic And Ongoing Harm To Indigenous People

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton apologised while facing the Yoorrook Justice Commission on Monday.

His apology included acceptance the force had caused and contributed to trauma for Aboriginal families since it was first handed powers to remove "neglected" children in 1864.

"I know Victoria Police has caused harm in the past and unfortunately continues to do so in the present," Mr Patton told the inquiry.

It is the first apology of its kind made by Victoria Police.

Patton said that while he does not believe the police force is intentionally racist, he acknowledged the uniform is a “symbol of fear” and the policing of Indigenous people is influenced by systemic or structural racist.

Commissioner chair Eleanor Bourke said the actions of the police force over the past 170 years had been with the intent to make First Nations people “disappear”.

"Your apology must bring real change," she told Mr Patton.

With AAP.