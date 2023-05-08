The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victoria Police Commissioner Apologises For 170 Years Of Historic And Ongoing Harm To Indigenous People

Victoria Police Commissioner Apologises For 170 Years Of Historic And Ongoing Harm To Indigenous People

Victoria Police have offered an unreserved apology for historic and ongoing harm inflicted by police on Indigenous people.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton apologised while facing the Yoorrook Justice Commission on Monday.

His apology included acceptance the force had caused and contributed to trauma for Aboriginal families since it was first handed powers to remove "neglected" children in 1864.

"I know Victoria Police has caused harm in the past and unfortunately continues to do so in the present," Mr Patton told the inquiry.

It is the first apology of its kind made by Victoria Police.

Patton said that while he does not believe the police force is intentionally racist, he acknowledged the uniform is a “symbol of fear” and the policing of Indigenous people is influenced by systemic or structural racist.

Commissioner chair Eleanor Bourke said the actions of the police force over the past 170 years had been with the intent to make First Nations people “disappear”.

"Your apology must bring real change," she told Mr Patton.

With AAP.

Government Increases Age Limit On The Single Parent Payment From 8 To 14
NEXT STORY

Government Increases Age Limit On The Single Parent Payment From 8 To 14

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Government Increases Age Limit On The Single Parent Payment From 8 To 14

    Government Increases Age Limit On The Single Parent Payment From 8 To 14

    In 2012, Julia Gillard's government passed into law a change to the parenting payment that plunged more than 80,000 single parents into poverty.
    Statement From AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan On The Booing Of Lance Franklin

    Statement From AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan On The Booing Of Lance Franklin

    Statement from AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan on the booing of Sydney Swans player Lance Franklin.
    You Could Get Paid $1000 To Watch The Entire Fast & Furious Franchise

    You Could Get Paid $1000 To Watch The Entire Fast & Furious Franchise

    Ahead of the upcoming release of Fast X this month, finance and money site, FinanceBuzz, is looking for someone to watch all the Fast & Furious Movies.
    Vegan Family asks Neighbour To Close Their Window When Cooking Meat

    Vegan Family asks Neighbour To Close Their Window When Cooking Meat

    A resident in Perth has received an "important" hand-written note from their vegan neighbours asking them to close their windows when cooking meat because they can't stand the smell of it.
    Sleeping Like An Astronaut Is The Best Cure For Insomnia, According To Doctors

    Sleeping Like An Astronaut Is The Best Cure For Insomnia, According To Doctors

    Doctors say the best cure for insomnia is to become an astronaut, it's that easy!