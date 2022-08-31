The Project

Victoria Passes Affirmative Sexual Consent Model, Shifting Scrutiny Onto Perpetrators

Victoria has adopted an affirmative consent model, shifting scrutiny off victims and back onto perpetrators of sexual violence.

Under new laws, which passed Victorian parliament on Tuesday, a person must have a clear and enthusiastic go-ahead for their belief in consent to be reasonable.

The consent can include - but is not limited to - verbally asking and getting a "yes" in response, a physical gesture such as a nod, or reciprocating a move such as removing clothes.

The laws make clear that "stealthing" - the removing, tampering with, or not using a condom without consent - is a crime.

They also target image-based sexual abuse, which includes taking intimate videos of someone without their consent as well as distributing or threatening to distribute intimate images.

A person who knowingly distributes an intimate image of someone else faces three years' imprisonment under the Justice Legislation Amendment (Sexual Offences and Other Matters) Bill 2022.

The new laws mean judges can give juries directions about consent, and have to explain to them what "proof beyond reasonable doubt" means.

