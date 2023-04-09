The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victoria On Track For Coldest Easter In 80 Years, As Rain Continues Across The Country

Victoria On Track For Coldest Easter In 80 Years, As Rain Continues Across The Country

Chocolate eggs won't be at too much risk of melting this Easter Sunday with below-average temperatures and scattered showers tipped for much of the country.

Melbourne, Darwin and Hobart are all forecast for rain, while Sydney and nearby cities are expected to see strong winds but a mostly sunny day.

Canberra is predicted to be overcast but dry, with sunshine forecast for Brisbane and Perth.

Most capital cities are expected to see minimum temperatures in the mid to low teens, with Canberra tipped to record a low of 5C and a top of just 15C.

Melbourne could see its coldest Easter Sunday in decades, also tipped for a top of 15C and a low of 11C.

AAP with The Project.

Ellie Goulding On Why It’s A Good Thing Her New Album Isn’t Personal
NEXT STORY

Ellie Goulding On Why It’s A Good Thing Her New Album Isn’t Personal

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Ellie Goulding On Why It’s A Good Thing Her New Album Isn’t Personal

    Ellie Goulding On Why It’s A Good Thing Her New Album Isn’t Personal

    Ellie Goulding recently admitted her latest album ‘Heaven‘ is her “least personal” work.
    Drug Prescriptions Soar For Children Being Treated With Anxiety And Panic Disorders

    Drug Prescriptions Soar For Children Being Treated With Anxiety And Panic Disorders

    The number of drug prescriptions doled out to kids to treat anxiety and panic disorders have more than doubled in the last decade.
    Gen Z Misses Lockdowns As Nostalgia For 2020 Takes Over TikTok

    Gen Z Misses Lockdowns As Nostalgia For 2020 Takes Over TikTok

    There is a trend on TikTok where people are reflecting on the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, saying that they miss that period of time when they had no responsibilities other than to stay home.
    Anti-Ageing Pills May Be Available in 2028, As Silicon Valley Rush To Beat Death

    Anti-Ageing Pills May Be Available in 2028, As Silicon Valley Rush To Beat Death

    Experts believe anti-ageing pills could be available as soon as 2028, thanks to billionaires throwing their money at ways to beat old age.
    Photo Of Frozen Chips Shows The Potato Shortage May Be Over

    Photo Of Frozen Chips Shows The Potato Shortage May Be Over

    Finally some good news; a photo of a supermarket freezer stocked full of frozen chips!