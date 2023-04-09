Victoria On Track For Coldest Easter In 80 Years, As Rain Continues Across The Country

Melbourne, Darwin and Hobart are all forecast for rain, while Sydney and nearby cities are expected to see strong winds but a mostly sunny day.

Canberra is predicted to be overcast but dry, with sunshine forecast for Brisbane and Perth.

Most capital cities are expected to see minimum temperatures in the mid to low teens, with Canberra tipped to record a low of 5C and a top of just 15C.

Melbourne could see its coldest Easter Sunday in decades, also tipped for a top of 15C and a low of 11C.

AAP with The Project.