Victoria Offers Early Childhood Teachers Up To $50,000 To Relocate

Qualified early childhood teachers could be given payments of up to $50,000 for taking up hard-to-fill jobs in Victorian preschools.

The new Kindergarten reforms have created nearly 6,000 early-childhood educators and incentive packages are now starting at $9,000 from the state government.

The scheme has so far attracted 100 teachers and offers $9000 to attract teachers from outside the sector and ­location incentives of $9000 to $50,000.

The higher location payments are for those moving to selected regional services, who move more than 60KM from home or switch careers.

Those receiving $50,000 will receive $10,000 on signing a contract, $10,000 after six months and then $10,000 a year for the next three years.

The Rock Shows Off Enormous Post-Workout Cheat Meal

Dwayne, “The Rock”, Johnson, has blown the minds of his fans once again by showing off his enormous post-workout breakfast feast.
New rules will require telecommunications companies to identify, trace and block SMS scams to protect customers.
A gang in India has been caught running a fake cricket league to con Russian gamblers.
Twitter has fired back at Elon Musk, accusing the world's richest person of "knowingly" breaching an agreement to buy the social media firm, days after the Tesla CEO sought to back out of the $US44 billion ($A64 billion) deal
There's bad news for anyone who thinks vigorous exercise can compensate for a diet that favours junk food over fruit and veg.