Victoria Offers Early Childhood Teachers Up To $50,000 To Relocate

The new Kindergarten reforms have created nearly 6,000 early-childhood educators and incentive packages are now starting at $9,000 from the state government.

The scheme has so far attracted 100 teachers and offers $9000 to attract teachers from outside the sector and ­location incentives of $9000 to $50,000.

The higher location payments are for those moving to selected regional services, who move more than 60KM from home or switch careers.

Those receiving $50,000 will receive $10,000 on signing a contract, $10,000 after six months and then $10,000 a year for the next three years.