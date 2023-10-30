The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victoria Has The Best Economy In Australia For The First Time In Over A Year

Victoria Has The Best Economy In Australia For The First Time In Over A Year

Victoria has the best economy in the country for the first time in more than a year, rising from fifth to first since the last quarter.

According to the latest State of the States report from CommSec, Victoria’s economy has been driven by strong economic activity, strong retail spending and business investment.

Economic activity in Victoria in the last quarter was 7.7 per cent above the four year average while equipment investment was up almost 20 per cent on the decade average, fuelling its rise from fifth to first place.

South Australia came in second followed by NSW, Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania, the ACT and Northern Territory.

However, CommSec Chief Economist Craig James said there wasn't much of a gap between the top performing economies.

"While the lift from fifth to first is surprising, we knew coming into this quarter there was little to separate the economic performance of the states and territories," Mr James said.

"We expect Victoria to face challenges from the other economies in the period ahead."

The quarterly ranking considers retail spending, economic growth, construction, population growth, unemployment, equipment investment, housing finance and dwelling commencements.

With AAP.

Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem
NEXT STORY

Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

    Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

    American rapper Flava Flav performed the U.S. national anthem at a Milwaukee Bucks game, but it might be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
    National Rental Vacancy Rate At Record Low As Rental Crisis Worsens

    National Rental Vacancy Rate At Record Low As Rental Crisis Worsens

    There is no end in sight for the nation's rental crisis, so are we walking into a housing disaster?
    Claims Emerge Questioning The True Age Of Bobi, The World's Oldest Dog Who Died Aged ‘31’

    Claims Emerge Questioning The True Age Of Bobi, The World's Oldest Dog Who Died Aged ‘31’

    Guinness World Records are investigating the age of the proclaimed oldest dog in the world after a number of doubts were raised that Bobi the Portuguese Mastiff truly died at the ripe old age of 31.
    The New Goop Gift Guide Is Here & If You Have $20k To Spare, It’s Perfect For You!

    The New Goop Gift Guide Is Here & If You Have $20k To Spare, It’s Perfect For You!

    Get your credit cards out, open up the laptop, and light a 'Vagina' candle because the new Goop Gift Guide has arrived.
    Artist Paints Terrifying Taylor Swift Pumpkin For Halloween

    Artist Paints Terrifying Taylor Swift Pumpkin For Halloween

    ‘Taylor Swiftkin’, a giant pumpkin with a Taylor Swift face painted on it, has gone viral.