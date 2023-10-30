Victoria Has The Best Economy In Australia For The First Time In Over A Year

According to the latest State of the States report from CommSec, Victoria’s economy has been driven by strong economic activity, strong retail spending and business investment.

Economic activity in Victoria in the last quarter was 7.7 per cent above the four year average while equipment investment was up almost 20 per cent on the decade average, fuelling its rise from fifth to first place.

South Australia came in second followed by NSW, Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania, the ACT and Northern Territory.

However, CommSec Chief Economist Craig James said there wasn't much of a gap between the top performing economies.

"While the lift from fifth to first is surprising, we knew coming into this quarter there was little to separate the economic performance of the states and territories," Mr James said.

"We expect Victoria to face challenges from the other economies in the period ahead."

The quarterly ranking considers retail spending, economic growth, construction, population growth, unemployment, equipment investment, housing finance and dwelling commencements.

With AAP.