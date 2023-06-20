Victoria Flags Changes To Serial Killer Parole Laws After Paul Denyer's Application Is Denied

In 1993, Paul Denyer stalked the seaside Melbourne suburb of Frankston for 7 weeks.

He violently murdered 18-year-old Elizabeth Stevens, 22-year-old Deborah Fream, and 17-year-old Natalie Russell.

Denyer was initially sentenced to 3 life sentences without parole, but on appeal, that was reduced to 30 years.

His first parole application last month was rejected.

Denyer's victims' family and friends are still suffering the scars of his horrific crimes and have been re-traumatised by his bid for parole.

The Victorian government has flagged a law change so serial killers and violent offenders can only apply for parole every five years, once eligible.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews admitted the government could have acted faster.

"We had 30 years to prepare for this, and we've let families down," he said.

"I take responsibility for that, and we're going to make sure that doesn't happen again."

One-off laws already mean Russell Street bomber Craig Minogue and Hoddle Street killer Julian Knight will most likely never be paroled.

The state Opposition is demanding the same for Denyer.