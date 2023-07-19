The Project

Victoria Could Be Hit With $1 Billion In Compensation For Cancelling The 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victoria Could Be Hit With $1 Billion In Compensation For Cancelling The 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews may have cancelled the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the state due to costs, but taxpayers may still be hit with a compensation fee of $1 billion.

Andrews announced on Tuesday that Victoria would be pulling out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to a blowout in costs, from $2.6 billion as first estimated to $7.6 billion.

The Victorian government has confirmed Ernst & Young was involved in the initial $2.6b estimate outlined in the last year's state budget, and the latest business case will be released, subject to legal advice.

The cost of breaking the Games contract is yet to be settled, with further talks between the state government and organisers taking place after Tuesday's decision.

Andrews refused to speculate on how much it could cost state taxpayers to exit the contract but pledged the figure would be accounted for.

About a decade ago, the Queensland government investigated the cost of axing the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and determined it to be more than $1 billion.

The figure was revealed in estimates in 2018, and it could come in higher for Victoria, given skyrocketing inflation and the limited time for organisers to find a replacement host.

Image: Getty/ Commonwealth Sport

