The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victoria Bitter Sent A Slab Of Beer Renamed' England Bitter' To The English Cricket Team

Victoria Bitter Sent A Slab Of Beer Renamed' England Bitter' To The English Cricket Team

Iconic Aussie beer Victoria Bitters has jumped on the Ashes bandwagon, poking fun at the English outrage over Australia's win at Lord's.

The English are annoyed over a controversial stumping of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, with team captain Ben Stokes saying it wasn't in "the spirit of cricket".

Now, Victorian Bitters has released a limited edition bottle for the Poms, so they can toast Australia's 2-0 lead in the Ashes.

'England Bitter' has been bottled, especially for Stokes and his team.

The slab of specially-bottled beers are on their way to Headingley, where the two teams are set to start the Third Test.

"You can get it not protecting your stumps; you can get it ignoring the umps," a note attached says, saying they can have them after the game whether they win, lose or draw.

"We know the English are bitter about the Lord's Test, but when they're feeling less bitter, we've got a beer to shout them … our fresh new England Bitter," VB marketing manager Marc Lord said.

"England Bitter has got their name on it, and we're sending a few slabs to the English Cricket team to enjoy once they've cooled off.

"We raise our glass to the whole Australian team for securing a famous win in the second test and wish them the best of luck in winning the series."

VB will also be handing out 'England Bitter' tops to Aussie fans at the ground.

Image: Getty/ Victoria Bitter

Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was
NEXT STORY

Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was

    Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was

    We've all made mistakes in our lives, but probably none of us have made one so astronomical that it's made international news.
    Weetabix Ends Milk Or Cereal First Debate With A Very Controversial Answer

    Weetabix Ends Milk Or Cereal First Debate With A Very Controversial Answer

    British cereal giant Weetabix has finally settled the debate of what goes in the bowl first, the cereal or milk.
    Cost Of Living Crisis is Forcing Divorced Couples To Live Together

    Cost Of Living Crisis is Forcing Divorced Couples To Live Together

    The cost-of-living crisis has been a real pain in the butt. Everything is expensive; it’s hard to keep fuel in your car and food on the table.
    Tourist Becomes Obsessed With Iconic Aussie ‘Tradie’ Shirt And Returns To Australia To Buy Them

    Tourist Becomes Obsessed With Iconic Aussie ‘Tradie’ Shirt And Returns To Australia To Buy Them

    For one tourist from Singapore, it wasn’t Australia’s beautiful scenery or iconic buildings that made him happy; it was our iconic tradie shirt.
    Experts May Have Figured Out Why We Wake Up Before Our Alarms

    Experts May Have Figured Out Why We Wake Up Before Our Alarms

    Experts believe they’ve discovered the reason why we seem to always wake up before our alarms go off in the morning.