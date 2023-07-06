Victoria Bitter Sent A Slab Of Beer Renamed' England Bitter' To The English Cricket Team

The English are annoyed over a controversial stumping of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, with team captain Ben Stokes saying it wasn't in "the spirit of cricket".

Now, Victorian Bitters has released a limited edition bottle for the Poms, so they can toast Australia's 2-0 lead in the Ashes.

'England Bitter' has been bottled, especially for Stokes and his team.

The slab of specially-bottled beers are on their way to Headingley, where the two teams are set to start the Third Test.

"You can get it not protecting your stumps; you can get it ignoring the umps," a note attached says, saying they can have them after the game whether they win, lose or draw.

"We know the English are bitter about the Lord's Test, but when they're feeling less bitter, we've got a beer to shout them … our fresh new England Bitter," VB marketing manager Marc Lord said.

"England Bitter has got their name on it, and we're sending a few slabs to the English Cricket team to enjoy once they've cooled off.

"We raise our glass to the whole Australian team for securing a famous win in the second test and wish them the best of luck in winning the series."

VB will also be handing out 'England Bitter' tops to Aussie fans at the ground.

Image: Getty/ Victoria Bitter