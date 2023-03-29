Victoria Bids $5 Million Bid To Host This Years NRL Grand Final

When you think Rugby league, you think Queensland and Sydney, the state of Origin states.

You don’t think of latte-sipping, AFL watching, art festival entertaining, constantly raining Melbourne. It would be crazy to have the Grand Final of the NRL in Melbourne; who would want that?

Well, Rugby League boss Peter V’landys says it could be an option.

According to the Age, V’landys is entertaining the idea, even though the grand final has always been in Sydney (and one time in Brisbane, but that was because of Covid, and we’re all doing crazy stuff back then, I was baking bread and walking, so the world was upside down).

Brendan McClements, the Visiting Victoria chief executive, spoke at the SportNXT conference and from the sounds of it, he wants the NRL Grand Final so bad.

“I have got 35,000 more seats for Peter. In a purely commercial decision, that is $4-5 million waiting for him. So, I would like to talk to Peter at some stage about that,”

Don’t get me wrong, Melbourne has some fantastic sporting venues for sure, but they are the home of Cricket and the AFL Grand final; Rugby feels a bit weird.

But with Vic also pushing for the 2027 Rugby World Cup matches as well, maybe Victoria could become a new home for Rugby?