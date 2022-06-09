Victoria Becomes Next State To Offer $3,000 Bonus To Health Care Workers

Victoria has followed New South Wales' lead by announcing a $353 million dollar package that will see all staff working in public hospitals and ambulance services, including nurses, midwives, doctors, allied health professionals, paramedics, ward clerks and patient services assistants, a significant payment.

The $3,000 reward will be for all workers who are employed by a public health service by 1 July and still be employed on 30 September. The payments will be made in two rounds, one after 15 August and one after 30 September.

Any employees who start between 1 July and 30 September, will be able to apply for a pro-rata payment.