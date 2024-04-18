The Project

Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her 50th Birthday

David Beckham posted a moving tribute to his wife, Victoria Beckham, to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the footballer posted a montage of videos and photos from over the years, with the caption, “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife.”

“As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, businesswoman & of course marrying an England captain.”

“But your biggest success [is] your children, you guide them love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much.”

Victoria and David met back in 1997 and tied the knot in 1999. They share four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

 
A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

    

    

    Pop star Meghan Trainor has revealed the Aussie inspiration behind her son’s name, Barry Bruce.
