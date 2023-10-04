Victoria Announces Plan To Broaden Vacant Land Tax

Owners are set to be charged one per cent of the property's value annually, in one of the state government's first acts under Premier Jacinta Allan.

Empty residential land, left undeveloped for five years in Melbourne, will also be taxed from 2026.

Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas said on Tuesday the act will send a clear message to landowners.

"We can't afford, really, to have vacant land in metropolitan Melbourne sitting idle year-on-year," Pallas said in a speech on Tuesday.

"Our clear message to landowners is to either develop the land or sell it to someone who will."

The move follows a similar decision made by Tasmania earlier in the year, when rates for unused residential land were raised in an effort to combat land banking, a practice where developers hoard land and incrementally release it in order to maximise profit.

Vacant lots awaiting works are rife across the country, with more than 16 thousand homes approved for construction in NSW, 10 thousand in Victoria, and 100 thousand in Queensland.

Developers and property owners have spoken out against the act, claiming they've been blindsided and policing the new tax would be difficult.