Victoria And David Beckham Mock Viral ‘Rolls-Royce’ Moment From Their Doco In New Super Bowl Ad

And first up, we have a debut ad for David and Victoria Beckham, who have spoofed their own documentary in an advert for UberEats.

The couple make fun of a scene from ‘Beckham’, which saw Victoria admit her dad owned a Rolls-Royce when she was growing up.

While speaking to the camera, Victoria insists she grew up in a “working class” family, but is repeatedly interrupted by husband David who asks “Be honest. What car did your dad drive?”.

The moment went viral, and now Victoria is poking a bit of fun at herself.

In the advert, Victoria is wearing a white shirt that says, ‘My dad had a Rolls-Royce’.

“So, David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” she says in the ad.

Before David recreates the doco moment and interrupts with ‘Be honest, be honest!”.

“The super-big baseball game,” David added.

“Or was it the hockey bowl?” Victoria replies.

When David agrees that it is for the ‘Hockey Bowl’, before adding another celeb will be joining them.

“Oh, and tell them about Jessica Aniston,” he says, deliberately getting the name of actress Jennifer Aniston wrong.

“Jessica Aniston is gonna be in it, too,” replies Victoria.

There’s less than a week until the Super Bowl, and fans will be waiting for more mega-million dollar adverts to come out.