Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme

Victims of the Northern Rivers floods last year were made big promises from governments at the time.

"Please be patient, but be assured we are doing everything we can to help you," said then-NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet in February 2022.

"The Commonwealth and the state coming to an agreement like this, this is the biggest agreement of its kind, ever," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

But more than a year on from one of the worst flood disasters in Australian history, victims have been left devastated all over again.

Just one per cent of Northern Rivers property owners who lost their homes have reached a settlement under the Federal and NSW government's buyback scheme. 

Of the more than 1000 unlivable homes found eligible, just 12 have been bought out.

"We were hoping to see more action on the ground with some land releases for these people to be able to move to," said Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg.

"There is a feeling that not a lot has been done in 17 months."

And those on the waitlist are, comparatively, the lucky ones. Authorities have quietly halved the number of homeowners eligible this week.

Hundreds of displaced residents were gutted to learn they won't qualify for buybacks, house raising or retrofitting.

Among them is the family of Marge Graham, who tragically died in her home during the disaster as floodwaters lapped her ceiling. 

Her house was not considered dangerous enough for a buyback.

"We have literally got thousands of our residents in Lismore that were sitting on the roofs of their homes clinging to their children's hands, holding on for dear life, waiting to get rescued, who are now being told they aren't eligible for any form of relocation and possibly not even a retrofit of their home," said Mayor Krieg.

The news is yet another brutal blow for the more than 2,000 people still in temporary housing and 300 holed up in emergency accommodation with their lives stuck in limbo.

