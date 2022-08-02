The Project

“Veticare” Publicly Funded Healthcare For Animals In Victoria Proposed To State Parliament

An Animal Justice Party MP has proposed an animal vetcare fund similar to medicare to establish public healthcare stating it would be a win for wildlife, animals and vet care professionals.

Andy Meddick, a victorian MP for the Animal Justice Party has proposed a publicly funded healthcare for animals to mirror to medicare system.

He introduced under a proposal before the state parliament.

The “Veticare” plan would provide free or subsidised vet care for eligible animals and establish a network of public clinics and specialised wildlife hospitals.

The proposed model, which will be introduced to Victoria's upper house on Tuesday, will also help vet nurses become nurse practitioners to allow them to perform more tasks, like issuing prescriptions and performing surgery prep.

Veticare would relieve the pressure on vets, who were expected to manage injured or displaced wildlife brought in by the public on top of paying clients, Mr Meddick said.

"This won't just be a win for companion animals and wildlife but for hardworking vets and vet nursing teams," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It means that we can improve access, cost and availability of proper healthcare for animals."

"Victoria has the opportunity to set the benchmark for the best model of animal protection in the country, and be the first to implement a public healthcare system for animals."

AAP With The Project

