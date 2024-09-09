Veterans Suicide Royal Commission Hands Down Scathing Report

Three years, almost 6,000 submissions, and heartbreaking stories of bullying, abuse, loss and despair, all at the hands of the Australian Defence Force.

The consequences of that lack of care have been tragic.

Between 1997 and 2021, more than 1600 serving and former defence staff took their own lives, the majority had never seen combat.

On Monday, those overseeing the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide expressed frustration over previous reports which have been ignored.

They also handed down 122 recommendations of their own, including the creation of a body to make sure Defence follows through.

Other recommendations include creating a formal inquiry into sexual violence, improving the military justice system, creating a support body to help with the transition to civilian life, and establishing a suicide database.

So will this round of recommendations help save those who serve?

Julie-Ann Finney is the mum of David Finney, who took his own life in 2019 after 20 years of service in the Royal Australian Navy.