The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Vet Warns Against Giving Tennis Balls To Your Dog

Vet Warns Against Giving Tennis Balls To Your Dog

A veterinarian has warned dog owners against giving their beloved pooches tennis balls, as they can severely damage their teeth, resulting in a hefty bill.

Dr Hunter Finn took to TikTok to share the warning, explaining why dog owners should never use tennis balls when playing with their dogs.

“Stop giving your dog tennis balls. Right now, you’re probably thinking, ‘Dr Finn, how does [a tennis ball] harm my dog?’” he started the video.

“Well, when you’re playing fetch with your dog and throwing this thing, it’s getting caught in saliva and dirt and sand, and [the felt covering the ball] just basically turns into sandpaper.”

“As that ball turns in your dog's mouth as it’s playing with it, and you’re grabbing it, and it’s being thrown and picked up multiple times … your dog’s [teeth] will start to look like this.”

Dr Finn shows an image of a dog’s teeth that have started to wear down.

He then goes on to explain that if your dog’s teeth sustain damage from a tennis ball, they don’t always have to be removed, but it will depend on the state of your dog’s teeth.

He suggested using a rubber ball or something smoother that would not pick up sand or dirt.

Many people were saddened to hear this. “So… are you going to tell my dog? Because I’m not going to break his heart,” one user wrote.

“My dog doesn’t play fetch, he just pulls the hairs off and then has neon poops,” another shared.

@dr.hunterfinn #greenscreen #drfinn #petmethod #petmethodveterinary ♬ i walk this earth all by myself - Ekkstacy
Bali Rocked By Powerful Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake
NEXT STORY

Bali Rocked By Powerful Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bali Rocked By Powerful Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake

    Bali Rocked By Powerful Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake

    A strong earthquake has struck deep in the sea north of Bali and Lombok islands in Indonesia.
    Aldi Reveals It Will Begin To Offer Online Shopping

    Aldi Reveals It Will Begin To Offer Online Shopping

    Aldi will begin offering online shopping to remain competitive with Woolworths and Coles in Australia.
    Aussie Woman Found To Have Eight-Centimetre Worm On Her Brain After Likely Consuming Warrigal Greens

    Aussie Woman Found To Have Eight-Centimetre Worm On Her Brain After Likely Consuming Warrigal Greens

    A woman who underwent brain surgery after experiencing multiple medical complaints was found to have an eight-centimetre-long live worm on her brain.
    Elton John Rushed To Hospital After Slipping In His Villa In France

    Elton John Rushed To Hospital After Slipping In His Villa In France

    Elton John has spent a night in hospital in Monaco being treated for minor injuries after he slipped over at his villa in the French city of Nice, the BBC reports citing his spokesman.
    Man Charged With Murder Of Tatiana Dokhotaru

    Man Charged With Murder Of Tatiana Dokhotaru

    A man has been charged with the murder of his former partner in Sydney's south-west, three months after she was found dead in her apartment.