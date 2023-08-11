Vet Shares Scientific Name For Your Dog’s ‘Zoomies’

Dr Katrina Warren, beloved Australian TV veterinarian, shared a TikTok explaining the scientific name behind these bursts of energy.

“It’s Frenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPS). And they are just that - short explosions of energy,” she explains in a TikTok that has over 20,000 views.

“Really common in puppies and younger dogs, often called ‘the crazies’ and I’m sure many of you know why.”

Many people were surprised to hear the scientific name.

“Oh wow, I did not know there was an official name for them!”

“I just sit still and don’t move when my German shorthair pointer gets them hahaha,” one TikTok user commented.

“My 14 year old gets zoomies, he thinks he is still a puppy,” another shared.

“My poodle is 15 this year & she still does zoomies,” one TikTok user added.

But why do dogs get the zoomies?

According to the American Kennel Club, it is when your pooch has a buildup of excess energy that they hold on to and then release in one big burst.

“Certain times of day may trigger zoomies in dogs more than others, such as the first thing in the morning or in the evening after spending much of the day in a crate.

“Zoomies are a natural dog behaviour that is most often no cause for alarm, so long as your pup has room to run without injuring themselves.”