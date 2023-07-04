Vet Reveals Why Cats Love Cardboard Boxes So Much

Vet Dr Katrina Warren has revealed why cats love cardboard boxes, and the reason may surprise you.

Cats are naturally predatory animals, hunting and stalking their prey. So it is thought that cats love boxes for the security and vantage point a box offers them.

Dr Katrina Warren told 9Honey, “With only one entrance, a box offers a sense of security and seclusion, allowing cats to patiently wait for unsuspecting prey to come within striking distance.”

“This hidden location mimics the environment in which wild cats would patiently lie in wait, enhancing their hunting instincts.”

Yes, your precious little Moggy that has never been in the great outdoors has instincts.

Boxes are also a calm, comforting place to relax for your cat.

“Boxes offer a secluded and enclosed space that fulfils this need, providing them with a secret sanctuary to relax, unwind and rest.”

“Small spaces also provide insulation to help cats retain their body heat and stay warm.”

Dr Katrina recommends boxes as a cheap and effective way to give your cat the enrichment time they need.

“Instead of tossing out boxes after a delivery, offer them to your car as a new hidey-hole. Rotate the boxes regularly to keep your cat’s interest piqued and give them new things to explore.”