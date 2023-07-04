The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Vet Reveals Why Cats Love Cardboard Boxes So Much

Vet Reveals Why Cats Love Cardboard Boxes So Much

Have you ever spent a lot of money on enrichment toys for your feline friends, only for them to be absolutely obsessed with a cardboard box they were delivered in? Turns out there is a reason!

Vet Dr Katrina Warren has revealed why cats love cardboard boxes, and the reason may surprise you.

Cats are naturally predatory animals, hunting and stalking their prey. So it is thought that cats love boxes for the security and vantage point a box offers them.

Dr Katrina Warren told 9Honey, “With only one entrance, a box offers a sense of security and seclusion, allowing cats to patiently wait for unsuspecting prey to come within striking distance.”

“This hidden location mimics the environment in which wild cats would patiently lie in wait, enhancing their hunting instincts.”

Yes, your precious little Moggy that has never been in the great outdoors has instincts.

Boxes are also a calm, comforting place to relax for your cat.

“Boxes offer a secluded and enclosed space that fulfils this need, providing them with a secret sanctuary to relax, unwind and rest.”

“Small spaces also provide insulation to help cats retain their body heat and stay warm.”

Dr Katrina recommends boxes as a cheap and effective way to give your cat the enrichment time they need.

“Instead of tossing out boxes after a delivery, offer them to your car as a new hidey-hole. Rotate the boxes regularly to keep your cat’s interest piqued and give them new things to explore.”

Expert Ranks Milk And Plant-Based Options Based On Nutritional Value
NEXT STORY

Expert Ranks Milk And Plant-Based Options Based On Nutritional Value

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Expert Ranks Milk And Plant-Based Options Based On Nutritional Value

    Expert Ranks Milk And Plant-Based Options Based On Nutritional Value

    Consumers are spoilt for choice nowadays with the variety of milk and milk alternatives available to them. But it can be overwhelming knowing which is the best option.
    Woman "Shoots Her Shot" With Stranger On Plane

    Woman "Shoots Her Shot" With Stranger On Plane

    A traveller has revealed how she decided to "shoot her shot" on a recent flight, and now we need someone to make this into a movie.
    New Study Shows That Red Wine Can Increase Libido

    New Study Shows That Red Wine Can Increase Libido

    Researchers have discovered that drinking red wine in moderation can help both men and women enjoy a healthy sex life.
    Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Has Died Aged 19

    Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Has Died Aged 19

    Actor Robert De Niro has revealed he is “deeply distressed” after learning of the death of his 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.
    American Amusement Park Ride Shuts Down After Visitor Spots Crack In Rollercoaster

    American Amusement Park Ride Shuts Down After Visitor Spots Crack In Rollercoaster

    Carowinds Amusement Park in North Carolina has been forced to shut down one of its rollercoasters after a crack in a support beam was spotted by a visitor.