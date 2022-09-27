The Project

Vet Reveals Which Dog Breeds He'd Never Own

A veterinarian in the U.K. has revealed the dog breeds he would never own.

Ben Simpson-Vernon posts small-animal tips on his TikTok account 'Ben the Vet', and a video explaining the dog breeds he'd never own has been viewed more than six million times in four days.

@ben.the.vet 5 dog breeds I would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon #dogsoftiktok #learnontiktok #veterinary #benthevet ♬ Waiting For Heartache - BLVKSHP

Simpson-Vernon acknowledges that the list is just his "opinion", but his reasons are heavily influenced by the ongoing health problems many of these breeds experience.

Chow Chow

Simpson-Vernon isn't a fan of these smaller dogs as they "don't have a very nice temperament, they can be really aloof, and they're often very aggressive at the vet's".

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

While Simpson-Vernon admits they are the "loveliest dogs", a heart disease called mitral valve disease is common amongst this breed, often leaving them struggling to breathe.

Dachshunds

Another breed that Simpson-Vernon says has a lovely temperament, but "one in four of them develop back problems in their lifetime" and often need spinal surgery.

Shar Pei

The iconic wrinkles of this breed cause health problems, with some needing their eyelids "tacked into place" to stop hair rubbing in their eyes, and they frequently have skin issues.

Flat-Faced Or Brachycephalic Dog Breeds

While this last one isn't a single dog breed, it includes the likes of Pugs, French Bulldogs and Bulldogs. "They are so prone to so many problems," Simpson-Vernon says. Breathing issues, spinal problems, skin issues and eye problems are common.

