Vet Clinic Stirs Up Controversy With Their Cheeky Elf On The Shelf

A veterinary clinic in the UK has pushed the Elf on the shelf boundaries, photographing the midnight mischief maker with a freshly removed horse testical.

Christmas is a stressful time for parents. You don’t just have to buy the presents, decorate the house, and keep the Santa conspiracy alive – you also have to put a stupid little elf in random places around the house. 

Every single night you have to come up with a brand-new funny scenario for that creepy little elf, and sometimes you run out of ideas. 

At midnight as you wander around the house thinking of some new comical situation for your elf, you might do something weird. The next morning you are met with cries from your children and disapproving looks from your significant other. 

Lingfield Equine Vets in the UK might have done just this; taking their elf on the shelf joke a bit too far. 

They photographed the little creature with a huge pair of horse testicles, alongside the device for removing said testicles. 

The image was posted to their Facebook account with the caption “These bells aren’t very jingly…..”

The image was met with a mixed response, some people loved it, with one person commenting “You win the internet for today”. 

Others were not so happy, with another commenting “wow think this might be a bit too far for elf on a shelf in my house”.

So, if you do struggle for elf on the shelf ideas this Xmas, maybe head down to the butchers and try this one out.

