Versace Cut Ties With Iconic Palazzo Versace Hotel

The iconic Palazzo Versace hotel on the Gold Coast will lose more than just its name after Italian fashion giant Versace cut its branding agreement to the property.

The House of Versace brand's decision comes into effect as of July 31 this year, ending the 25-year partnership between the luxury hotel and fashion brand.

With the branding agreement coming to an end, many of the hotel's elements tied to the brand need to be removed, with thousands of Medusa tiles needing to be removed.

Palazzo Versace founder Soheil Abedian is, however, optimistic that an upcoming rebrand of the hotel will be seen as an ideal opportunity for an international brand to come in and manage the hotel.

"I am aware that the House of Versace did not continue with their agreement, and it is sad that it will be coming to an end," he said, according to The Courier Mail.

"I hope that will become much better, and given the location, it warrants an international brand coming in to manage it.

"I saw this development not just as a project but as the growth of our community because it was the first branded property linked with a fashion house and ultimately led to a number of other fashion businesses moving into property."