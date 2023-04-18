The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Versace Cut Ties With Iconic Palazzo Versace Hotel

Versace Cut Ties With Iconic Palazzo Versace Hotel

The House of Versace brand has announced its plan to cut ties with the iconic Palazzo Versace hotel on the Gold Coast and will now have to give back the thousands of Medusa tiles scattered throughout the property.

The iconic Palazzo Versace hotel on the Gold Coast will lose more than just its name after Italian fashion giant Versace cut its branding agreement to the property.

The House of Versace brand's decision comes into effect as of July 31 this year, ending the 25-year partnership between the luxury hotel and fashion brand.

With the branding agreement coming to an end, many of the hotel's elements tied to the brand need to be removed, with thousands of Medusa tiles needing to be removed.

Palazzo Versace founder Soheil Abedian is, however, optimistic that an upcoming rebrand of the hotel will be seen as an ideal opportunity for an international brand to come in and manage the hotel.

"I am aware that the House of Versace did not continue with their agreement, and it is sad that it will be coming to an end," he said, according to The Courier Mail.

"I hope that will become much better, and given the location, it warrants an international brand coming in to manage it.

"I saw this development not just as a project but as the growth of our community because it was the first branded property linked with a fashion house and ultimately led to a number of other fashion businesses moving into property."

Disney Suffers Major Box Office Bomb With Movie ‘Strange World’, Losing Nearly $300 Million
NEXT STORY

Disney Suffers Major Box Office Bomb With Movie ‘Strange World’, Losing Nearly $300 Million

Advertisement

Related Articles

Disney Suffers Major Box Office Bomb With Movie ‘Strange World’, Losing Nearly $300 Million

Disney Suffers Major Box Office Bomb With Movie ‘Strange World’, Losing Nearly $300 Million

Disney’s 2022 animated space adventure film ‘Strange World’ suffered a massive loss of nearly $300 million ($US200 million).
Parents Divided Over 'Fatphobic' Bluey Episode

Parents Divided Over 'Fatphobic' Bluey Episode

Beloved children's TV show Bluey has left parents furious and disappointed after a "gross and fatphobic" episode aired.
Researchers One Step Closer To Finding Out What Causes Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Researchers One Step Closer To Finding Out What Causes Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Researchers are a step closer to solving one of the great mysteries of the human brain and identifying what causes the obsessive-compulsive disorder.
'Coronation Quiche' Will Be The Official Dish For The Coronation Of King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla

'Coronation Quiche' Will Be The Official Dish For The Coronation Of King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla

When Queen Elizabeth II was crowned nearly 70 years ago, coronation chicken became the dish to celebrate the monarchy.
Former AFL Star Gary Ablett Sr Suing League Over Ongoing Problems Caused By Concussions

Former AFL Star Gary Ablett Sr Suing League Over Ongoing Problems Caused By Concussions

Former footballer Gary Ablett Sr is suing the AFL and two clubs, seeking millions of dollars in compensation for ongoing damage suffered from concussions. 