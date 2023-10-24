Vera Wang Says Mcdonald’s And Vodka Are The Secret To Her Youthful Looks

Fast food and booze. Oh, thank the drive thru gods, finally a diet we can all get behind. None of this kale smoothie and half an almond nut nonsense.

Speaking to Page Six Style at the DKMS Gala, Wang revealed, “I do eat McDonald’s, absolutely. I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change."

And not just Maccas, but Vera is a big fan of Dunkin’ Donuts too. “I like the cream-filled, sugar-coated donut," she said. "It’s like a jelly donut, but it’s cream inside, vanilla cream. I like the pink with sprinkles, too."

So far, so good. Any other secrets?

“I always said that vodka cocktail, a lot of sleep, but work - work is the magic elixir," she told BBC 100 Women last year.

Sleep and work, we dig it. Gotta love what you do, and you have to be rested enough to enjoy doing it. Oh Vera, don’t stop now! You’re giving us the definitive blueprint for aging gracefully and we couldn’t be more grateful.

Oh. Now wait a second. What’s this?

Wang told Harper's Bazaar, “I go through phases with what I eat for lunch. I like sashimi with brown rice and vegetables, Chinese steamed broccoli with chicken and rice, or the artichoke salad or fish from Sant Ambroeus.”

It appears our saviour is a champion of moderation and balance. “I only drink water – I stopped drinking Diet Coke six years ago. That was the hardest thing I ever gave up."

Well, it was great while it lasted. And of course she’s right, the proof is literally in the pudding, you just can’t eat too much of that either.