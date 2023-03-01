The Project

Venus And Jupiter To Create A Spectacle In The Night Sky, And Appear As If They Are Almost Touching

The two brightest planets in our sky will be treating us to a planetary conjunction, with Jupiter and Venus to appear as if they are almost touching.

Jupiter and Venus have been inching closer and closer to each other ever since February 20, in a phenomenon known as planetary conjunction.

The two brightest planets in our sky will appear closest together on Thursday, March 2, for anyone in Australia.

According to Nasa, the glare from Jupiter, the largest planet, and Venus, the brightest planet, will create a spectacular glow.

Four of Jupiter’s brightest moons will also be visible to spectators.

The conjunction will be visible around the world, but the planets will be clearly visible to the naked eye around 8pm local time.

Finding a spot on a hill or void of a tall building is recommended, as the planets will be low-lying on the horizon.

Afterwards, the planets will slowly go their separate ways.

