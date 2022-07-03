The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Listen up, globetrotters: from 16 January 2023 you’ll have to pay to visit Venice.

The measure was announced on Friday by Venice’s councillor for tourism, Simone Venturini, calling the measure a “great revolution”.

Over-tourism is notorious in the soggy city and residents have been struggling for decades, making going about their day-to-day business near impossible. It’s also the first city in the world to create such an entrance fee.

The price of a ticket will fluctuate €3 ($4.60) and €10 ($15.30), depending on the number of visitors planning on, well, visiting.

However there will be exceptions to the fee, including disabled people, children under six, homeowners, and those who are visiting for health reasons or to visit relatives.

To make things a little more complicated, you won’t have to pay the fee if you’re attending a sports or cultural event, or if you’re staying overnight because you’ll already be paying a tourist tax through your hotel booking.

And if you’re thinking of being cheeky and wiggling out of paying the fee, if you’re caught violating the system you will be fined between €50 and €300.

“It’s not a system to make cash but to manage tourist flows,” explained Michele Zuin, councillor for the budget.

So there you have it, prepare the budget for one less gelato. Mind you if you’re able to travel to Venice from Australia, you probably have the cash to pay the fee.

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates
NEXT STORY

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Advertisement

Related Articles

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.
Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.
Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-ravaged communities in Greater Sydney should brace for what could be the worst flooding in the past 18 months, the federal emergency management minister says. 