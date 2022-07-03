Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

The measure was announced on Friday by Venice’s councillor for tourism, Simone Venturini, calling the measure a “great revolution”.

Over-tourism is notorious in the soggy city and residents have been struggling for decades, making going about their day-to-day business near impossible. It’s also the first city in the world to create such an entrance fee.

The price of a ticket will fluctuate €3 ($4.60) and €10 ($15.30), depending on the number of visitors planning on, well, visiting.

However there will be exceptions to the fee, including disabled people, children under six, homeowners, and those who are visiting for health reasons or to visit relatives.

To make things a little more complicated, you won’t have to pay the fee if you’re attending a sports or cultural event, or if you’re staying overnight because you’ll already be paying a tourist tax through your hotel booking.

And if you’re thinking of being cheeky and wiggling out of paying the fee, if you’re caught violating the system you will be fined between €50 and €300.

“It’s not a system to make cash but to manage tourist flows,” explained Michele Zuin, councillor for the budget.

So there you have it, prepare the budget for one less gelato. Mind you if you’re able to travel to Venice from Australia, you probably have the cash to pay the fee.