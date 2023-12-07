Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

They got a truly unique experience of the city; getting up close and personal with a canal after their gondola capsized.

At the time, the gondolier had been attempting to navigate the vessel under a bridge close to the area of St Mark’s Square. This requires 'maximum balance' of the weight on board to ensure that the gondola doesn’t tip.

The gondolier had shouted at the tourists to stop taking selfies and sit down, but they couldn’t resist capturing the city’s famous sites. Almost all the weight of the passengers ended up on one side of the vessel, causing it to overturn.

The gondolier ended up in the water too and scrambled to rescue his passengers. Probably so he could shout at them some more.

The video of the event has been widely shared online and featured on the Instagram page Venezia Non è Disneyland (Venice Is Not Disneyland), an account run by young locals to chronicle tourism in the city.

The page says that the tourists dried off at the nearby La Fenice theatre, but there’s no word on whether any of their selfies survived.

In 2020, Venice’s gondoliers’ association reduced the amount of tourists allowed on their boats, blaming the increased number of “overweight” passengers.

Although after this incident, it sounds like the real problem is the amount of iphones on board.