The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

A group of tourists in Venice were looking for La Dolce Vita but found La Drenched Vita instead, after a gondola capsized and left them floundering in the canal.

They got a truly unique experience of the city; getting up close and personal with a canal after their gondola capsized.

At the time, the gondolier had been attempting to navigate the vessel under a bridge close to the area of St Mark’s Square. This requires 'maximum balance' of the weight on board to ensure that the gondola doesn’t tip.

The gondolier had shouted at the tourists to stop taking selfies and sit down, but they couldn’t resist capturing the city’s famous sites. Almost all the weight of the passengers ended up on one side of the vessel, causing it to overturn.

The gondolier ended up in the water too and scrambled to rescue his passengers. Probably so he could shout at them some more.

The video of the event has been widely shared online and featured on the Instagram page Venezia Non è Disneyland (Venice Is Not Disneyland), an account run by young locals to chronicle tourism in the city. 

The page says that the tourists dried off at the nearby La Fenice theatre, but there’s no word on whether any of their selfies survived. 

In 2020, Venice’s gondoliers’ association reduced the amount of tourists allowed on their boats, blaming the increased number of “overweight” passengers. 

Although after this incident, it sounds like the real problem is the amount of iphones on board.

@ienaridens69 #gondola #venice #dangerous #coldwater #venezia80 ♬ suono originale - Luca Ultra Effe
Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week
NEXT STORY

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

Advertisement

Related Articles

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

A new study has found that 20 per cent of British men are wearing the same pair of dirty underwear for an entire week, with 5 per cent admitting they stretch it out to two weeks.
Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

A swimming instructor has shared a very important reason to never buy your children blue swimmers.
Applications Open For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Applications Open For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix has greenlit a second season of its hugely popular competition reality show ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, with applications now open for contestants from all over the world.
TikToker Reveals The “Correct” Way To Eat Pringles To Get The Most Flavour

TikToker Reveals The “Correct” Way To Eat Pringles To Get The Most Flavour

We’ve all been eating Pringles wrong, and there’s a simple way to ensure we get all the flavour on the stacked chip.
Experts Reveal Why Most New Year’s Resolutions Fail

Experts Reveal Why Most New Year’s Resolutions Fail

An expert has revealed why most New Year’s resolutions fail but has also offered a solution to ensure you stick to your new goals.