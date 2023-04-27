The Project

Vegemite Looking For 2023s 'Happy Little Vegemites' For Ad Remake

It’s an ad that millions of us grew up watching, and now Vegemite is looking for the next bunch of kids to feature in the remake of its ‘Happy Little Vegemites’ advert.

The iconic spread, which turns 100 later year, is holding a national competition for just one week to find the next generation of happy little Vegemites.

“Vegemite is opening a national casting on Thursday, inviting children in Australia aged between 6 to 12 years old the opportunity to audition to feature in the remake of its iconic Happy Little Vegemite ad,” marketing manager Jess Hoare said.

“We’re honoured to raise a toast to this Aussie icon and can’t wait to see it be embraced by Aussies for many more years to come.”

The shoot is due to be held in early June in Melbourne, and all travel costs will be covered.

To apply, email your child’s full name, age, suburb, state, and a recent photo to vegemite@studio-p.com.au.

