Vegemite Launches New Look For Its 100th Birthday

Ahead of the iconic’s spread 100th birthday on October 25, the spread has had a makeover as the brand shakes up its much-loved packaging.

Vegemite lovers will have the chance to collect three special jars that each represent a different era.

The designs are from the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘60s respectively, with each jar reflecting Vegemite labels of yesteryear.

Posting the news on social media, the company confirmed the jars are now available for purchase.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing three limited-edition label designs ahead of our 100th birthday in October, with each design paying homage to a label that debuted across our 100-year legacy,” a statement on Vegemite’s Instagram said.

“Look out for our 100th Birthday jars on your next shop, available in all major supermarkets nationally. But hurry, they’re here for a good time, not a long time!”

It is estimated that the limited-edition jars will be available until November.