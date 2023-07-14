The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Vegemite Launches New Look For Its 100th Birthday

Vegemite Launches New Look For Its 100th Birthday

Australian staple Vegemite has unveiled a brand new look to mark its centenarian birthday.

Ahead of the iconic’s spread 100th birthday on October 25, the spread has had a makeover as the brand shakes up its much-loved packaging. 

Vegemite lovers will have the chance to collect three special jars that each represent a different era.

The designs are from the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘60s respectively, with each jar reflecting Vegemite labels of yesteryear.

Posting the news on social media, the company confirmed the jars are now available for purchase.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing three limited-edition label designs ahead of our 100th birthday in October, with each design paying homage to a label that debuted across our 100-year legacy,” a statement on Vegemite’s Instagram said.

“Look out for our 100th Birthday jars on your next shop, available in all major supermarkets nationally. But hurry, they’re here for a good time, not a long time!”

It is estimated that the limited-edition jars will be available until November.

Mark Zuckerberg Posts ‘Ripped’ Photo With UFC Champions
NEXT STORY

Mark Zuckerberg Posts ‘Ripped’ Photo With UFC Champions

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mark Zuckerberg Posts ‘Ripped’ Photo With UFC Champions

Mark Zuckerberg Posts ‘Ripped’ Photo With UFC Champions

Get ready, Elon, Zuck is coming for you.
New Budget Airline Bonza Slashes Routes Less Than Six Months After Launch

New Budget Airline Bonza Slashes Routes Less Than Six Months After Launch

Budget airline Bonza will ground a number of low-demand routes after the industry newbie flew too close to the sun, running into turbulence less than six months after taking off.
Lisa Marie Presley Died From Surgery Complications, Coroner Rules

Lisa Marie Presley Died From Surgery Complications, Coroner Rules

Lisa Marie Presley died from complications following bariatric surgery she had several years ago, authorities say.
Reserve Bank To Get First Female Leader As Philip Lowe's Tenure Comes To An End

Reserve Bank To Get First Female Leader As Philip Lowe's Tenure Comes To An End

The Reserve Bank of Australia will get its first woman leader as the federal government chooses not to extend Philip Lowe's tenure.
Actors Union Now Joining Strike Action Against The Hollywood Studios

Actors Union Now Joining Strike Action Against The Hollywood Studios

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, has failed to reach an agreement with The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AKA: the studios), and now they’re striking too.