The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Vegans And Vegetarians Less Likely To Contract Covid, Research Shows

Vegans And Vegetarians Less Likely To Contract Covid, Research Shows

A new study has found that people who follow a majority plant-based diet appear 39% less likely to contract COVID-19.

The research, published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, suggests that a diet rich in fruit and vegetables, legumes and nuts, and low in dairy and meat, could lessen the risk of infection.

A team of researchers surveyed 702 volunteers in Brazil, with the aim of evaluating any impact diet has on incidence, severity, and duration of COVID-19 infection.

Volunteers were questioned on their dietary choices, physical activity, and vaccination and medical history.

The omnivore volunteers had a significantly higher incidence of COVID-19 than the plant-based groups, at 52 per cent compared to 40 per cent. The meat eaters were also found more likely to have moderate to severe infections. 

After collecting data on the volunteers from March to July 2022, the researchers found the data suggested people following a plant-based diet were 39 per cent less likely to contract COVID-19. 

The authors concluded that “ a plant-based diet and mainly vegetarian diet may be considered for protection against infection with COVID-19.”

Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger
NEXT STORY

Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

Advertisement

Related Articles

Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

A passenger has shared their frustrations after being seated next to a woman using a flashing cable to charge her phone for the entire duration of the six hour overnight flight.
Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

Woolworths has confirmed it will not be selling Australia Day merchandise in 2024.
Citizenship Test Proving To Be Too Difficult For Aspiring Aussies

Citizenship Test Proving To Be Too Difficult For Aspiring Aussies

New data has revealed a shocking decline in the number of people passing the citizenship test, with more than 100,000 people failing in 14 months.
50 Cent Announces He’s Practising Abstinence In Strange Instagram Post

50 Cent Announces He’s Practising Abstinence In Strange Instagram Post

Rapper 50 Cent has shared that he is now practising abstinence to ensure he accomplishes his goals for the year.
France Appoints 34-Year-Old Gabriel Attal As Its Youngest, And First Openly Gay, Prime Minister

France Appoints 34-Year-Old Gabriel Attal As Its Youngest, And First Openly Gay, Prime Minister

Gabriel Attal has become France's youngest, and first openly gay Prime Minister