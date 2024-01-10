Vegans And Vegetarians Less Likely To Contract Covid, Research Shows

The research, published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, suggests that a diet rich in fruit and vegetables, legumes and nuts, and low in dairy and meat, could lessen the risk of infection.

A team of researchers surveyed 702 volunteers in Brazil, with the aim of evaluating any impact diet has on incidence, severity, and duration of COVID-19 infection.

Volunteers were questioned on their dietary choices, physical activity, and vaccination and medical history.

The omnivore volunteers had a significantly higher incidence of COVID-19 than the plant-based groups, at 52 per cent compared to 40 per cent. The meat eaters were also found more likely to have moderate to severe infections.

After collecting data on the volunteers from March to July 2022, the researchers found the data suggested people following a plant-based diet were 39 per cent less likely to contract COVID-19.

The authors concluded that “ a plant-based diet and mainly vegetarian diet may be considered for protection against infection with COVID-19.”