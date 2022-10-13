The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Vegan Woman Fined For Not Dealing With Mouse Infestation, Instead Keeping Them As Pets

Vegan Woman Fined For Not Dealing With Mouse Infestation, Instead Keeping Them As Pets

An elderly vegan woman in the U.K. has been fined after refusing to deal with a mouse infestation, claiming it went against her "ethical" beliefs.

Margaret Manzoni, a 73-year-old woman from Essex, considered the mice infesting her apartment as "pets" and "said they would not go to her neighbours because she looked after them".  

  

But, a local court heard pleas from neighbours claiming they were forced to move as they were over-run with rodents and couldn't endure the overwhelming smell.  

  

While the court told the woman they respected her beliefs, not everyone shared the same sentiment.  

  

"The impact of the infestation on neighbours meant inaction was not appropriate", according to prosecutors.  

  

"Tendring District Council offered Manzoni alternative accommodation, but, she considered the mice her pets, said they would not go to her neighbours because she looked after them, and refused to take action stating it went against her 'ethical beliefs'".  

  

According to the council, this was not the first warning Manzoni received about failing to comply with an order.  

  

"despite repeated visits, offers of help, legal notices, and the previous court action, nothing has been done by the property owner," councillor Michael Talbot said.  

  

Manzoni admitted to the court her failure to comply with a notice under the Environmental Protection Act and a notice under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act.  

  

She was fined £1,500 (AU$2,650), with the court awarding the council costs of £2,395 (AU$4230) and imposing a victim surcharge of £150 (AU$264). 

U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'
NEXT STORY

U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'

Advertisement

Related Articles

U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'

U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'

Many British pubs are now offering 'work from pub' (WFP) deals as a means of luring remote workers in.
Sesame Street Have Revealed Cookie Monster’s ‘Real Name’, Leaving The Internet In Disbelief

Sesame Street Have Revealed Cookie Monster’s ‘Real Name’, Leaving The Internet In Disbelief

In shocking news, Sesame Street lovers are finding out that Cookie Monster’s real name is not 'Cookie Monster'.
If You Are Using The Thumbs Up Emoji On Text, Then Apparently, You Are Being Passive Aggressive

If You Are Using The Thumbs Up Emoji On Text, Then Apparently, You Are Being Passive Aggressive

According to Gen Z, the thumbs-up emoji is seen as rude, hostile and even passive-aggressive.
Calls For Child Smacking To Be Illegal As Study Finds It Leads To Anxiety And Depression Later In Life

Calls For Child Smacking To Be Illegal As Study Finds It Leads To Anxiety And Depression Later In Life

Recent findings by the Australian Child Maltreatment study have revealed that 61 per cent of children who were disciplined by smacking were twice as likely to develop anxiety or depression later in life.
Summer May Be Saved As Bureau Of Meteorology Predicts An End To La Niña

Summer May Be Saved As Bureau Of Meteorology Predicts An End To La Niña

Summer may be saved on the East Coast of Australia, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).