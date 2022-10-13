Vegan Woman Fined For Not Dealing With Mouse Infestation, Instead Keeping Them As Pets

Margaret Manzoni, a 73-year-old woman from Essex, considered the mice infesting her apartment as "pets" and "said they would not go to her neighbours because she looked after them".

But, a local court heard pleas from neighbours claiming they were forced to move as they were over-run with rodents and couldn't endure the overwhelming smell.

While the court told the woman they respected her beliefs, not everyone shared the same sentiment.

"The impact of the infestation on neighbours meant inaction was not appropriate", according to prosecutors.

"Tendring District Council offered Manzoni alternative accommodation, but, she considered the mice her pets, said they would not go to her neighbours because she looked after them, and refused to take action stating it went against her 'ethical beliefs'".

According to the council, this was not the first warning Manzoni received about failing to comply with an order.

"despite repeated visits, offers of help, legal notices, and the previous court action, nothing has been done by the property owner," councillor Michael Talbot said.

Manzoni admitted to the court her failure to comply with a notice under the Environmental Protection Act and a notice under the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act.

She was fined £1,500 (AU$2,650), with the court awarding the council costs of £2,395 (AU$4230) and imposing a victim surcharge of £150 (AU$264).