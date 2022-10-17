The Project

Vegan Protesters Dump Milk On Supermarket Floors Across The U.K.

A group of protesters have campaigned against the dairy industry by dumping litres of milk onto the floor of an Edinburgh supermarket.

The campaigners from Animal Rebellion staged their protest on Saturday, claiming the dairy industry is "responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than oil giants".

As one of the protesters began spilling the milk, she said: "The top four dairy companies are responsible for the majority of methane emissions. Milk is not suitable for human consumption. When baby calves are taken from their mothers when mothers are forcibly impregnated."

The group refused to move on when a staff member tried to intervene, claiming they had "tried other democratic means, they don't work'.

The group, Animal Rebellion, said 'Milk Pours' are happening across the U.K.

Similar acts of protest happened in London, Manchester and Norwich on Saturday at a variety of supermarkets, including the iconic Harrods' food hall in Knightsbridge.

The group is campaigning for a plant-based future, with a need for farmers to be supported as they move to a sustainable plant-based food system.

