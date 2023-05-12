The Project

Vegan Passenger Served Fruit And Nuts As Hot Meal Alternative

A vegan passenger has slammed KLM Royal Dutch Airlines after claiming she was served fruit and nuts as a hot meal alternative.

Motivational speaker Juanita Headley has slammed KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for what she claims was a "joke" of a meal she was served on her six-hour flight to London.

Headley had opted for a hot meal as part of the airline's complimentary service; however, what the vegan passenger received was not what she expected.

According to news.com.au, she allegedly received pineapple pieces, a tangerine and a handful of nuts instead of a hot meal.

A few hours later, she claimed the crew gave her a cold vegan wrap, a banana and an additional bowl of nuts.

"Thank God I don't have a nut allergy, or I would have been on fruit rations," she told JamPress.

"In this day and age where veganism isn't a new phenomenon, it is unacceptable that a six-hour long-haul flight don't carry a few extra meals for situations like this.

"Or, at a minimum, make sure the vegetarian meal is also vegan."

Image: Twitter/New York Post

