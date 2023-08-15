The Project

Vegan Mum Makes Her Children Buy Their Own Meat Products With Their Allowance

A vegan mum has said that she forces her children to pay for their meat products with their allowances because she refuses to support the meat and dairy industry with her own money.

Welsh mum, Luana Ribeira, has raised her two daughters on vegan diets. However, as they have grown up, they have decided they want to consume meat and dairy products and have a less restrictive diet.

This prompted her to make a compromise with her 12- and 13-year-old daughters, saying if they want non-plant-based products they have to buy them themselves because she “doesn't want to contribute to the meat industries directly.”

Ribeira told Newsweek that being vegan is “hugely important” to her and that she struggled to accept that her daughters did not want to be vegan anymore, but understood that it’s their bodies and their beliefs.

"It was a case of them suddenly being surrounded with other kids who aren't vegan at school and feeling like they were missing out. I was gutted and so confused as they had been so passionate about [it] before.

"I don't want to contribute to the meat or dairy industries, so the compromise was that they would buy it out of their own money. I'm not happy about it, but I have to give them the freedom to make their own choices."

Ribeira shared that she gives the girls £80 ($AU 156) allowance each month. She also explained that if the children want to earn more money, they can do so by doing chores.

Dietitian, Blanca Garcia, also spoke to Newsweek and explained that a vegan lifestyle "in no way places a child in danger of malnourishment, as long as it's done in a balanced way."

"The idea that a mother would allow her child the choice to eat meat is respectful. She is showing respect for this new lifestyle but making them pay shows respect for her own lifestyle choices," Garcia said when asked about Ribeira's situation.

