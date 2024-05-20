Vegan Mother Demands Son’s Football Club Only Serves Meatless Sausages At Team Barbeque

According to 9 News, Sheena Chhabra, who runs a vegan cooking YouTube channel, contacted the South Melbourne Districts Auskick through email to make the request.

“I’ve requested that if sausages must be served, which I believe is not essential at a morning event, we swap out the regular sausages for vegan ones,” Chhabra said in a statement, according to 9 News.

Chhabra said the club told her and her son they could bring their own meat-free sausage to barbeques, but they declined because there was no separate barbeque for them to be cooked away from the meat sausages.

“I believe that if children knew these realities, they would be asking for vegan sausages,” she said.

“Beef sausages and bacon are classified as Group 1 carcinogens.” Speaking to The Age, Chhabra said her seven-year-old son, who has also been vegan for five years, felt excluded as he was “making the more ethical, health-conscious, environmentally friendly choice”.

Chhabra said she would prefer if the club only served vegan sausages but would accept meat sausages if the club informed the parents about the negative impacts on health and environment and ethical problems.

“If that was to happen and parents still chose it, then that’s their choice,” Chhabra said.

“Everyone has a personal choice. However, children are largely unaware of these issues and what happens to animals, so they rely on their parents to make informed choices, and I think most children would choose to eat differently if they knew about these issues.”

