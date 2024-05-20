The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Vegan Mother Demands Son’s Football Club Only Serves Meatless Sausages At Team Barbeque

Vegan Mother Demands Son’s Football Club Only Serves Meatless Sausages At Team Barbeque

A vegan mother has requested her son’s football club stop using meat sausages at the team’s post-match barbeques.

According to 9 News, Sheena Chhabra, who runs a vegan cooking YouTube channel, contacted the South Melbourne Districts Auskick through email to make the request.

“I’ve requested that if sausages must be served, which I believe is not essential at a morning event, we swap out the regular sausages for vegan ones,” Chhabra said in a statement, according to 9 News.

Chhabra said the club told her and her son they could bring their own meat-free sausage to barbeques, but they declined because there was no separate barbeque for them to be cooked away from the meat sausages.

“I believe that if children knew these realities, they would be asking for vegan sausages,” she said.

“Beef sausages and bacon are classified as Group 1 carcinogens.” Speaking to The Age, Chhabra said her seven-year-old son, who has also been vegan for five years, felt excluded as he was “making the more ethical, health-conscious, environmentally friendly choice”.

Chhabra said she would prefer if the club only served vegan sausages but would accept meat sausages if the club informed the parents about the negative impacts on health and environment and ethical problems.

“If that was to happen and parents still chose it, then that’s their choice,” Chhabra said.

“Everyone has a personal choice. However, children are largely unaware of these issues and what happens to animals, so they rely on their parents to make informed choices, and I think most children would choose to eat differently if they knew about these issues.”

Image: Getty/Instagram/veryveganmom

Protesting University Of Melbourne Students Defy Threats Of Police Action
NEXT STORY

Protesting University Of Melbourne Students Defy Threats Of Police Action

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Protesting University Of Melbourne Students Defy Threats Of Police Action

    Protesting University Of Melbourne Students Defy Threats Of Police Action

    Pro-Palestine university protesters are defying orders to disband encampments, with students at one institution ordered to remove belongings from a building and move on.
    Aussie Golfer Jason Day Caught Swearing In Hot Mic Incident

    Aussie Golfer Jason Day Caught Swearing In Hot Mic Incident

    Aussie golfer Jason Day has been caught out on a hot mic during the PGA Championship, and honestly we feel for him.
    Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Felt Empowered To Be ‘Very Naked’ In New Season Of Bridgerton

    Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Felt Empowered To Be ‘Very Naked’ In New Season Of Bridgerton

    Nicola Coughlan has revealed it was her idea to be “very naked” in the latest season of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, adding that it was “amazingly empowering".
    Jeremy Clarkson Beats Idris Elba For The Title Of ‘UK’s Sexiest Man Alive’

    Jeremy Clarkson Beats Idris Elba For The Title Of ‘UK’s Sexiest Man Alive’

    Jeremy Clarkson has been crowned the UK’s sexiest man alive for 2024, beating out Tom Holland and Idris Elba.
    Triple J Presenter Hits Out At Australian Fashion Week In Rant

    Triple J Presenter Hits Out At Australian Fashion Week In Rant

    Triple J presenter Abby Butler has hit out at the Australian fashion industry in a rant following Australian Fashion Week.