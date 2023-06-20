Vegan Landlord In New York Bans Tenants From Cooking Meat Or Fish In Their Apartments

The landlord, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, put up two one-bedroom apartments for rent in their townhouse complex.

The apartments built pre-war in 1930, had been listed for $4,500 and $5,750 a month.

“It’s not vegetarian-only, but the owner lives in the building and doesn’t want the smell of cooking meat drifting upstairs,” real estate broker, Andrea Kelly, told a potential tenant, according to the New York Times.

The broker went on to explain that tenants could still order meals with meat or fish, but they could not cook any meat or fish in the apartment.

According to the New York Times, the owner of the apartments has refused to rent the properties to carnivores since 2007.

According to New York’s Human Rights Law, landlords aren’t allowed to consider 14 specific characteristics of a potential tenant’s application. However, a tenant’s diet is not on that list.

The apartments are still currently listed as available on various American real estate websites with the unusual condition removed from the description.

Image: Trulia/Douglas Elliman