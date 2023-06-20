The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Vegan Landlord In New York Bans Tenants From Cooking Meat Or Fish In Their Apartments

Vegan Landlord In New York Bans Tenants From Cooking Meat Or Fish In Their Apartments

A “vegan landlord” has copped a lot of backlash for banning potential tenants from cooking meat in their apartments.

The landlord, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, put up two one-bedroom apartments for rent in their townhouse complex.

The apartments built pre-war in 1930, had been listed for $4,500 and $5,750 a month.

“It’s not vegetarian-only, but the owner lives in the building and doesn’t want the smell of cooking meat drifting upstairs,” real estate broker, Andrea Kelly, told a potential tenant, according to the New York Times.

The broker went on to explain that tenants could still order meals with meat or fish, but they could not cook any meat or fish in the apartment.

According to the New York Times, the owner of the apartments has refused to rent the properties to carnivores since 2007.

According to New York’s Human Rights Law, landlords aren’t allowed to consider 14 specific characteristics of a potential tenant’s application. However, a tenant’s diet is not on that list.

The apartments are still currently listed as available on various American real estate websites with the unusual condition removed from the description.

Image: Trulia/Douglas Elliman

Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes
NEXT STORY

Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes

    Senator Jacqui Lambie Refers Senior Leaders Of The ADF To The Hague Over Alleged War Crimes

    Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has referred senior leaders of the Australian Defence Force to the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.
    Victoria Flags Changes To Serial Killer Parole Laws After Paul Denyer's Application Is Denied

    Victoria Flags Changes To Serial Killer Parole Laws After Paul Denyer's Application Is Denied

    A fresh application for parole from notorious Frankston serial killer Paul Denyer has led the Victorian government to flag new laws to protect the community from violent offenders.
    Nestle Is Ceasing Production Of Fantales, So Get Them While You Can

    Nestle Is Ceasing Production Of Fantales, So Get Them While You Can

    They’ve been cementing jaws together for 93 years, but Nestle has confirmed the iconic Fantales chocolate will be discontinued.
    Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post

    Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post

    Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a Father’s Day appreciation post for her husband, Ben Affleck, and the internet was divided.
    Research Finds US Women Find It Harder To Sleep Than Men

    Research Finds US Women Find It Harder To Sleep Than Men

    A recent poll by the US National Sleep Foundation found women were significantly more likely than men to have challenges sleeping.