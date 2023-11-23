The Project

Vegan Groom Bans Meat For Wedding Guests & Bride Considers Cancelling

A bride is considering calling off her wedding after her vegan fiancé announced he'll be banning all meat products from the reception.

Leaning on Daily Mail's agony aunt, the bride-to-be wrote to Dear Jane, "My wedding is coming up in a few months… but during the planning, my fiancé and I have become involved in such furious arguments, over the food of all things, that I'm not sure I actually want to go through with it."

The woman revealed that she got the ick when she learned her partner was vegan as she loves a good steak. Probably don't marry someone who makes you want to throw up. 

Also, how did you get to the wedding planning before realising this? She says it wasn't a deal breaker when they first met, but the wedding planning has changed this. 

"It's been a bone of contention for months now – to the point where we've actually gotten into screaming matches in front of the caterer because he was mad that I'd even requested to sample a meat dish," she continued. 

And Jane's advice? Well, she rightfully pointed out that it's not the veganism that's the issue; it's his stubbornness. 

"This wedding is about both of you, and both of you have equal needs. Should he not have any willingness to compromise, I would suggest that you may have discovered his fatal flaw," Jane answered. "Be very grateful to have discovered it before you got married rather than after."

 Also, while I agree that being vegan isn't a personality flaw, a wedding without meat does sound like hell. 

