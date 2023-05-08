The Project

Vegan Family asks Neighbour To Close Their Window When Cooking Meat

A resident in Perth has received an "important" hand-written note from their vegan neighbours asking them to close their windows when cooking meat because they can't stand the smell of it.

The note, received by Sarah from Perth's northern suburbs of Burns Beach, was shared with the community Facebook group 'Hey Perth'.

"Hello, Neighbour," the note started.

"Could you please shut your side window when cooking, please?

"My family are vegan (we eat only plant-based food), and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset.

"We would appreciate your understanding."

Credit: Hey Perth/Facebook

As requests go, that is more of an unusual one.

Many in the comments, unsurprisingly, were divided in opinion. 

"Haha, what the..... I'd be sending them a letter back saying you should close your windows instead if you don't like the smell and to get over it," a user commented.

"Definitely sounds like you need a huge bbq. And maybe just mow the lawn so they can have a plate of something to eat too. Be the nice neighbour," another joked.

However, some were not pleased with the user sharing the note publicly.

"I feel like this was a genuinely polite letter, and it's true to smell of meat is overpowering. It would be nice to see some respect for your neighbours and not publicly trying to shame them for holding strong ethical morals," a user explained.

