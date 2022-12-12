VCE Results Released To Victorian Students, With Average Mark Up 1 Point Since 2021

Students across the state woke up to their results on Monday, with Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) scores and Australian Tertiary Admission Ranks (ATAR) available online from 7am AEDT.

Almost 49,600 students will graduate with a VCE in 2022 - a completion rate of 98 per cent - and more than 44,000 have received ATAR rankings.

The average ranking for this year's cohort came in at 70.33, which is about one point above last year's average, and 39 students have taken out the highest possible ATAR rank of 99.95

Eight of the top students were female and 31 were male.

Another almost 15,200 VCAL students - six per cent more than in 2021 - will graduate this year. Of those, almost 8200 were year 12 students.

Officials have praised the success of this year's cohort, pointing to more than 13,600 VCE students who received a study score of 40 or more, and 3350 students who were awarded the high-level VCE Baccalaureate.

More than 96 per cent of students who sat part of the General Achievement Test also met the standards for literacy and numeracy.

Students affected by Victoria's floods weren't held back by the disaster and were given derived examination scores when they were needed, the government said.

"I would like to congratulate every student getting their results today. This is an exciting step as they move from secondary education into further study, training, the workforce or a gap year," Education Minister Natalie Hutchins said.

"These results show our education system is delivering high-quality outcomes, setting students up for future success in whatever pathway they choose."

Receiving their results means students can turn their minds to next steps, with the Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre is set to release course offers in December for the first time since 2019.

The round of offers would give many students certainty about their future study journey in time for Christmas, admissions centre chief executive Teresa Tjia said.

"With their year 12 studies successfully completed, students can feel proud of their achievements and look forward to an exciting future of opportunities and pathways to realise their aspirations and ambitions," she said.

Ms Tija encouraged students to finalise their course preferences through the admissions centre by 4pm on December 14.

Students will receive first offers from most Victorian courses on December 21, while further offers will be made in January.

This year's ATAR calculations took in almost 22,000 unique VCE subject combinations.

The most common combination was used by 316 students, who each took English, further mathematics, psychology, biology, and health and human development.

It was natural for students to feel overwhelmed about their VCE and VCAL results, Victorian Curriculum And Assessment Authority chief executive Stephen Gniel said, urging them to reach out for support and information about what came next.

"While your results today reflect your hard work, they don't define you," he said.

"Feel proud of what you've achieved and remember, there are many post-school pathways and opportunities to achieve your goals."

Students with questions about their VCE or ATAR results can contact the Post Results and ATAR Service.