Vanessa Williams To Play Miranda Priestly In West End Musical 'The Devil Wears Prada'

But the new musical adaptation of the 2006 movie that is preparing to hit the West End next year could have found the perfect person.

Vanessa Williams, whose notable roles include the modelling agency boss Wilhelmina Slater in 'Ugly Better' and Renee Perry in 'Desperate Housewives', is set to take on the iconic role of Miranda Priestly.

The musical's social media pages unveiled the casting with a video of Williams dressed in character, with trademark black shades on.

"Vanessa Williams IS Miranda Priestly. That's all," the video was captioned.

Williams then speaks to the camera, saying, "Don't just sit there, buy tickets… or something".

The music for the musical has been written by Elton John, with lyrics by American musician Shaina Taub, while actor-writer Kate Wetherhead has written the script.

Image: X/The Devil Wears Prada A New Musical/ Twentieth Century Fox