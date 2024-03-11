The Project

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She’s Pregnant On The Oscars Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens has revealed she’s pregnant while on the Oscars red carpet.

Dressed in a tight, floor-length black dress, Hudgens proudly showed off her growing bump while hosting ABC’s red carpet coverage.

Hudgens co-hosted the pre-ceremony red carpet coverage with Julianne Houghf for the third year in a row.

It will be Hudgen’s first child with husband Cole Tucker, who is a baseball player for the Colorado Rockies.

The actress married Tucker in December 2023, after becoming engaged in December 2022.

The pair met during a Zoom meditation seminar hosted by Joe Jonas during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life,” Hudgens told Vogue.

