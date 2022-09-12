The Project

Value of Coins with Queen’s Image Expected to Skyrocket

“Post-market prices are soaring” as collectors are in a frenzy trying to get their hands on coins with the Queen’s portrait.

“Post-market prices are soaring,” according to Alan Marks, the owner of Melbourne Coins & Collectables Co.

The Royal Australian Mint’s Platinum Jubilee coin, worth $12.50 prior to the Queen’s passing, is now worth over $100 and is expected to continue to rise. Experts say it could reach around $300 soon. Imagine the vending machine somewhere out there with untold fortunes just sitting there waiting to be collected. And I don’t mean the original Milo bars.

The urgency for collectors to get their hands on the last coins issued under Queen Elizabeth II will only be rivalled by the need to acquire the first minted with King Charles III’s effigy.

The Queen has been the only monarch to have been featured on the Australian decimal currency and, since the first issue in 1966, has been updated just four times, the last change being made back in 2019. Queen Elizabeth has appeared on currency in 35 different countries during her reign, more than any other person in history.

So it looks like it may be worth holding on to those coins for now as collectors continue to grab as much memorabilia as they can get their hands on, and I don’t know about you, but I love the idea of giving someone 50 cents and getting $300 change. But hold on to those fivers, as The Reserve Bank has confirmed they will not be withdrawn any time soon.

Next year will see the introduction of coins with an effigy of King Charles III, but in keeping with a tradition dating back to the 1600s, the new king will be facing left. The tradition states that each new monarch must alternate the direction they gaze.

