Valtteri Bottas Is The Aussie Bogan We Never Knew We Needed

Rocking a mullet, thongs and a special race week helmet, Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas embraces Aussie culture like no other ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

Finnish driving superstar Valtteri Bottas is returning to the Australian Grand Prix once again this weekend, but this time with a bit of Aussie flare.

It's no secret Bottas has a close connection with Australia. The 10-time F1 race winner's partner is Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

Deciding to embrace his Aussie connection further, the driver rocked up to Albert Park with a mullet, singlet and thongs. We couldn't be more proud.

"I don't think it's a surprise that I love it here in Australia – everyone knows that by now!" Bottas told F1.

"I consider this almost a home race: I was at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival last weekend, where I drove an Aussie V8 and a classic Alfa Romeo touring car – so I'm already in the mood for racing."

And it's not just the fashion that Bottas is embracing.

The F1 veteran revealed a special helmet design for this weekend designed by Aboriginal artist Ricky Kildea.

Speaking to The Age, Bottas' partner Tiffany Cromwell explained the decision to use Aboriginal art for the helmet design.

"We decided to go down the Indigenous route because I love Aboriginal art, it's not only quite unique, but it tells such a deeper story when you learn what every little detail represents and means," Cromwell said.

"It's about connecting a bit deeper to Australia, to the country and history. Also, for Valtteri to have a design which he can connect to even deeper.

"We sat down with him [Kildea], and he got a bit more of an idea of our connection to Australia, Valtteri's connection to Australia and then some of his stories in his racing career as well, like with resilience."

