Utah School District Bans The Bible After A Parent Complained About The ‘Sex-Ridden’ Content

A school district in the US state of Utah has banned the Bible from school libraries following a parent complaint.

“Utah Parents United left off one of the most sex-ridden books around: The Bible. You'll no doubt find that the Bible has ‘no serious values for minors’ because it’s pornographic by our new definition,” the complaint stated.

“Get this PORN out of our schools. If the books that have been banned so far are any indication for way lesser offences, this should be a slam dunk,” the parent wrote.

The parent complained that the King James Bible has unsuitable material for children. The parent made an eight-page complaint, listing the objectionable material from the Bible, even quoting the exact scriptures.

The complaint filed in December of 2022 comes after Utah’s Republican government passed a 2022 “Sensitive Materials in Schools” law banning “pornographic or indecent” books from schools.

Utah lawmakers had initially denied the Bible removal request, dubbing it a “mockery”, but changed their decision, calling it a “challenging read” for young children.

“I thank the Utah Legislature and Utah Parents United for making this bad faith process so much easier and way more efficient,” the parent said in the complaint.

“Now we can all ban books and you don’t even need to read them or be accurate about it. Heck, you don’t even need to see the book!”

“Incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape and even infanticide,” the complaint read. “You’ll no doubt find that the Bible, under Utah Code Ann. § 76-10-1227, has ‘no serious values for minors’ because it’s pornographic by our new definition.”

Although the Bible has been taken out of Utah primary schools, they remain in high schools.

