Usman Khawaja Accidentally Starts Diplomatic Row Over New Zealand Prime Minister’s House

The Batsman.

The Prime Minister.

The Condemned House.

It all began during the Australian team’s visit to Premier House, the official home of New Zealand’s Prime Ministers.

According to Usman Khawaja, the NZ PM made a startling revelation.

“The Prime Minister said he couldn’t live in his place. He said it was condemned; the kitchen was condemned… I said, ‘Why don’t you live here?’ He said, ‘I’m actually not allowed, it was condemned.’”

Prime Minister Chris Luxon has, ironically, condemned the story. Or, at least, denied he said the word “condemned”.

In 2018, Premier House received repairs to the tune of $3 million but reportedly still needs work to bring it up to scratch.

Usman’s innocent anecdote has made life difficult for the NZ PM, who’s been coy about his living arrangements since taking office.

$52,000 is the annual allowance Luxon gets on top of his salary for living in an apartment he owns outright.

Many are saying it isn't a great look for a government that campaigned on reigning in spending.