The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Usman Khawaja Accidentally Starts Diplomatic Row Over New Zealand Prime Minister’s House

Usman Khawaja Accidentally Starts Diplomatic Row Over New Zealand Prime Minister’s House

It’s the biggest scandal to hit Australian cricket...that we’re comfortable talking about.

The Batsman. 

The Prime Minister. 

The Condemned House.

It all began during the Australian team’s visit to Premier House, the official home of New Zealand’s Prime Ministers. 

According to Usman Khawaja, the NZ PM made a startling revelation.

“The Prime Minister said he couldn’t live in his place. He said it was condemned; the kitchen was condemned… I said, ‘Why don’t you live here?’ He said, ‘I’m actually not allowed, it was condemned.’”

Prime Minister Chris Luxon has, ironically, condemned the story. Or, at least, denied he said the word “condemned”.

In 2018, Premier House received repairs to the tune of $3 million but reportedly still needs work to bring it up to scratch.

Usman’s innocent anecdote has made life difficult for the NZ PM, who’s been coy about his living arrangements since taking office.

$52,000 is the annual allowance Luxon gets on top of his salary for living in an apartment he owns outright. 

Many are saying it isn't a great look for a government that campaigned on reigning in spending. 

By-Election Of Dunkley Could Set The Tone For Australia’s Political Landscape
NEXT STORY

By-Election Of Dunkley Could Set The Tone For Australia’s Political Landscape

Advertisement

Related Articles

By-Election Of Dunkley Could Set The Tone For Australia’s Political Landscape

By-Election Of Dunkley Could Set The Tone For Australia’s Political Landscape

Australia is absolutely fizzing with excitement about tomorrow’s by-election in the south-eastern Melbourne seat of Dunkley.
Virgin Australia Baggage Handler Caught In Kind Act Comforting A Travelling Pooch

Virgin Australia Baggage Handler Caught In Kind Act Comforting A Travelling Pooch

With around 29 million domestic animals spread throughout the country, including six million dogs, travelling with them is at times unavoidable and always stressful.
United Airlines Has Introduced Boarding For Window Seated Passengers First

United Airlines Has Introduced Boarding For Window Seated Passengers First

For frequent flyers, there is no greater frustration than people who don’t know how to board a plane, and United Airlines has made a move that should relieve some of the stress by introducing boarding for window seats first.
Experts Say Labelling Foods As ‘Bad’ Is Doing More Harm Than Good To Kids

Experts Say Labelling Foods As ‘Bad’ Is Doing More Harm Than Good To Kids

In recent years, the notion of ‘health’ and what constitutes a ‘healthy meal’ has been at the forefront of many parents' minds when packing their kid’s lunch boxes, but are we taking it too far?
Australian Influencer Leaves Swifties Furious After Mocking Taylor Swift’s Performance

Australian Influencer Leaves Swifties Furious After Mocking Taylor Swift’s Performance

The Australian leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour may be over, but fans now have bad blood with this model who slammed their favourite pop singer’s performance.