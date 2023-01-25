Using Illegal Fireworks Over The Public Holiday Could Land You In Jail With Thousands In Fines

Anyone caught using fireworks without a licence will face fines of up to $27,5000 and 12 months in prison, Head of SafeWork NSW Natasha Mann said.

"Targeting the unlawful use of fireworks in NSW is a priority for SafeWork NSW," she said.

"Fireworks can cause serious injury or death if not handled correctly, which is why we will take a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to people putting their life and the lives of others at risk.

"Anyone selling, buying, storing, transporting or setting off fireworks without authorisation faces fines of up to $27,500 and 12 months in prison."

For those hoping to cross the border into the ACT, fireworks have been banned in since 2009.

Fines of up to $50,000 apply in Queensland for illegal fireworks, while fines in Tasmania could be up to $9,050.

In Victoria, anyone caught with illegal fireworks faces up to 15 years in jail and thousands worth of fines.

Fireworks in the Northern Territory fall into two categories, shopgoods or display fireworks.

"Shopgoods fireworks are small fireworks sold to the general public for use. They are generally weaker in explosive power compared to those used for professional displays," NT WorkSafe said.

"[They] are designed to be used in a small area, such as a suburban backyard, by persons with no training in the safe use of fireworks."

In Western Australia, only throwdowns and sparklers are allowed.