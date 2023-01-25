The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Using Illegal Fireworks Over The Public Holiday Could Land You In Jail With Thousands In Fines

Using Illegal Fireworks Over The Public Holiday Could Land You In Jail With Thousands In Fines

Illegal fireworks will be targeted during the Australia Day public holiday, with those caught selling, buying or setting off fireworks facing huge fines and jail time.

Anyone caught using fireworks without a licence will face fines of up to $27,5000 and 12 months in prison, Head of SafeWork NSW Natasha Mann said.

"Targeting the unlawful use of fireworks in NSW is a priority for SafeWork NSW," she said.

"Fireworks can cause serious injury or death if not handled correctly, which is why we will take a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to people putting their life and the lives of others at risk.

"Anyone selling, buying, storing, transporting or setting off fireworks without authorisation faces fines of up to $27,500 and 12 months in prison."

For those hoping to cross the border into the ACT, fireworks have been banned in since 2009.

Fines of up to $50,000 apply in Queensland for illegal fireworks, while fines in Tasmania could be up to $9,050.

In Victoria, anyone caught with illegal fireworks faces up to 15 years in jail and thousands worth of fines.

Fireworks in the Northern Territory fall into two categories, shopgoods or display fireworks.

"Shopgoods fireworks are small fireworks sold to the general public for use. They are generally weaker in explosive power compared to those used for professional displays," NT WorkSafe said.

"[They] are designed to be used in a small area, such as a suburban backyard, by persons with no training in the safe use of fireworks."

In Western Australia, only throwdowns and sparklers are allowed.

Princess Eugenie Expecting Second Child With Jack Brooksbank
NEXT STORY

Princess Eugenie Expecting Second Child With Jack Brooksbank

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Princess Eugenie Expecting Second Child With Jack Brooksbank

    Princess Eugenie Expecting Second Child With Jack Brooksbank

    Buckingham Palace has confirmed the King's niece, Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their second child this summer.
    Federal Government Flags That Kanye West Could Be Barred From Entering Australia

    Federal Government Flags That Kanye West Could Be Barred From Entering Australia

    Kanye West could potentially be barred from entering Australia due to anti-Semitic comments he has made. 
    Panic! At The Disco Announce They Are Breaking Up After 19 Years

    Panic! At The Disco Announce They Are Breaking Up After 19 Years

    Emo kids will remember the grip Panic! At The Disco had back in the MySpace era, and after 19 years together the band have announced ‘sometimes a journey must end’.
    Greek Tennis Player Stefanos Tsitsipas Sends Invitation To Margot Robbie In Post Game Interview

    Greek Tennis Player Stefanos Tsitsipas Sends Invitation To Margot Robbie In Post Game Interview

    The Greek tennis star declared his love for Australia and sent a message to Margot Robbie in his post match interview.
    Cate Blanchett Nominated For Best Actress At The Oscars For Role In Tar

    Cate Blanchett Nominated For Best Actress At The Oscars For Role In Tar

    Dimension-hopping adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once has topped the list of films nominated for this year's Academy Awards as voters chose several crowd-pleasing hits to compete for the best picture prize.