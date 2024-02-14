The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Usher Tied The Knot Just Hours After His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Usher Tied The Knot Just Hours After His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Grammy-winning R&B star Usher tied the knot with his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, just hours after his iconic Super Bowl halftime performance.

The pair said ‘I do’ in Las Vegas at Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel The Fast Lane.

Chapel owner Melody Willis-Williams released a statement congratulating the newlyweds.

“Congratulations to the Newlyweds! We were beyond thrilled to host this epic day for Usher and his new wife.”

“As much as we love, love, this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!”

Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, have been dating since 2019 and have two young children together.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Jennifer Goicoechea (@boogsneffect)

Sharon Stone Claims "It's Very Expensive To Be Famous" In New Interview
NEXT STORY

Sharon Stone Claims "It's Very Expensive To Be Famous" In New Interview

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sharon Stone Claims "It's Very Expensive To Be Famous" In New Interview

Sharon Stone Claims "It's Very Expensive To Be Famous" In New Interview

Sharon Stone has lamented the price of fame in a new interview, claiming it's "very expensive to be famous".
Research Finds Young Men Are Paying For Dates 9 Out Of 10 Times

Research Finds Young Men Are Paying For Dates 9 Out Of 10 Times

A study that surveyed heterosexual college students found that young men were paying for dates around 90 per cent of the time.
Man Loses Dream Job After Clogging Office Toilet During Interview

Man Loses Dream Job After Clogging Office Toilet During Interview

One man's life flushed before his eyes after he lost out his dream job after clogging the office toilet.
Divorcee Throws Lavish £250,000 Galentine's Day Party With First Alimony Cheque

Divorcee Throws Lavish £250,000 Galentine's Day Party With First Alimony Cheque

A British woman has thrown a lavish Galentine’s Day party with her first alimony payment, spending £250,000 (around $488,000) hosting the extravagant celebration in a mansion in Spain.
ALDI Customers Divided Over Assistance Cat In Trolley

ALDI Customers Divided Over Assistance Cat In Trolley

ALDI customers have been divided over an image of an assistance cat in a trolley, with many saying that it is "ridiculous" and that the animal should not be in the trolley.