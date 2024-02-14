Usher Tied The Knot Just Hours After His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The pair said ‘I do’ in Las Vegas at Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel The Fast Lane.

Chapel owner Melody Willis-Williams released a statement congratulating the newlyweds.

“Congratulations to the Newlyweds! We were beyond thrilled to host this epic day for Usher and his new wife.”

“As much as we love, love, this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!”

Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, have been dating since 2019 and have two young children together.