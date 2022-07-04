Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

It might not be the best time for humans to rely on their noses, what with so many people have lost their sense of smell over the pandemic, but bringing back the 'sniff test' could save Australians thousands of dollars a year and prevent food wastage.

Over in the UK, a recent study by Tesco found that the average British family wastes approximately £800 of food per year and about half a million people admitted to binning food daily, mostly potatoes, bread and milk. This is why some supermarkets are announcing plans to remove use-by dates from their products that might not be wholly accurate and to instead encourage people to just do things the old-fashioned way: by giving them a sniff.

Of course, dads around the world have been doing this for years. This writer's father in particular, has been ignoring use-by dates on milk in favour of his nostrils for his entire life. Sure, he gets food poisoning regularly, but he's never wasted a single drop of three-week-old milk.

Of course, mothers are not immune to relying on the sniff test either, with many of them checking to see if the leftover Christmas ham is still good to eat over Easter weekend because she over-catered for the annual family lunch back in December.

Using the sniff test is how people used to check if the food was safe to eat before food-expiration dates started to appear on products in the 1930s. We all remember how much healthier people were at the beginning of the 20th century when the average lifespan was about 25 because kids were sweeping chimneys and mining for coal when they should've been in kindergarten.

However, Dr Laura Brown, a senior lecturer in nutrition, food and health sciences at Teesside University, told the Daily Mail that perhaps the sniff test could be reintroduced cautiously to help families save money and prevent food wastage.

"For foods with a best-before date, you can use sight, taste or smell to see if the products have gone off," she says. But she did add that when it comes to the stricter 'use-by' date: "We cannot always smell the bugs that can cause food poisoning." Which is very true. Many of us have succumbed to getting a bain-marie curry at a food court that looked, smelled and tasted delicious only to spend the next three days testing the plumbing in your household.

So, if you are going to use the sniff test, do be careful and don't just throw caution to the wind like this writer's father. It can certainly be tempting to take the risk, particularly on expensive items. But, if the $12 iceberg lettuce you purchased has gone brown, slimy and smells like a wet dog, it's probably best to pop it in the compost rather than make a garden salad that's going to require a seven-day course of antibiotics to overcome.