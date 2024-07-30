USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious

Stephen Nedoroscik became an Olympic sensation after he waited over two hours to compete in the final on his specialist apparatus, the pommel horse.

The U.S. men's team was selected based on the calculation of the best possible team score, which meant that even if he didn't compete on any other apparatus, Nedoroscik's score on pommel horse was so strong it gave the team its highest possible score.

So he made his way to Paris and waited patiently for his moment at the final.

The rotation order meant that Team USA competed on the pommel horse last, and as the anchor, Nedoroscik was also the last member of the team to compete.

The U.S. broadcast on NBC even had a 'Nedoroscik Timer', showing how long he had to wait before his one moment to shine.

After nearly two and a half hours, Nedoroscik finally got to compete.

Taking off his glasses, and squinting at the pommel horse, he began. And his magnificent routine earned an impressive 14.866.

Before he even finished his routine, Team USA was celebrating, knowing that his efforts had clinched their first men's gymnastics medal in 16 years.

Social media fell in love with the bespectacled gymnast, giving him the name the 'Clark Kent of pommel horse'.

"Absolutely sick that America brought Stephen Nedoroscik, some nerd from Massachusetts, to Paris whose sole purpose in life is to ball out on the pommel horse. And in the biggest moment of his life. He pommeled the FUCK out of that horse. Long live pommel horse guy," said one person.

"Stephen Nedoroscik just snoozing his way through the men's gymnastic team final until the absolute last minute when he calmly gets up and basically does this on the pommel horse for about a million points. Absolute LEGEND," said another.

He's already been compared to Steve Rogers before and after the serum in the Avengers, as well as Tobey Maguires' Spider-Man meme of taking off his glasses.

While soaking in the sights of Paris, he's also been sharing his Rubik's Cube times on Instagram, proudly showing off he can complete it in under 10 seconds, to really cement the nerd allegations.

"To truly understand Stephen Nedoroscik's nerd credentials, you need to know that he is in Paris for the Olympics and posting to his insta story about solving a Rubik's cube in under 10 seconds," said author John Green.

Nedoroscik is also the only Team USA member to make an event final, and will be competing for individual glory in the pommel horse final later in the week.