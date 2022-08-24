Usain Bolt Looks To Make Bank By Trademarking His Celebration

The former world Olympic 100m champ has applied to trademark his famous celebration pose as a copyrighted logo. So, if you ever saw him win a race, then thought, "Wow, I wish I had that weird stance on a stapler", you're in luck.

The logo consists of Bolt's silhouette, pointing upwards, coincidentally symbolising the rapid rise of his bank account.

The silhouette has one arm extended, and the other pulled back to mimic the shape of a lightning bolt. And to be completely honest, I just found that out through googling it. So whilst Usain Bolt is the world's fastest man, I am certainly not the world's mentally fastest man.

Bolt would bring out the signature move every time he won a race or, any time he wanted a free drink in a bar if he was anything like me.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben has indicated on a social media post that Bolt plans to use the logo on products including sunglasses, jewellery, clothing, sporting goods, bags, and I assume sacks, alongside huge dollar signs on them.

Bolt also plans to use the logo in bars and restaurants, which just goes to show that the 100m sprint is a lot sexier than other sports. You don't see many concept restaurants based on the exploits of the bloke who won bronze in the 1988 Olympic shot put.

Unlike Nike's distinctive "swoosh" logo and "Just Do It" slogan, Bolt's "bolt" doesn't seem to have a tag line attached to it quite yet. Considering how long it took me to figure out the symbolism, I suggest this slogan could be "Hey, it's a bolt. Like my name? GET IT?"