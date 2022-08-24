The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Usain Bolt Looks To Make Bank By Trademarking His Celebration

Usain Bolt Looks To Make Bank By Trademarking His Celebration

If you thought Usain Bolt was quick on the track, he's even quicker to make a buck.

The former world Olympic 100m champ has applied to trademark his famous celebration pose as a copyrighted logo. So, if you ever saw him win a race, then thought, "Wow, I wish I had that weird stance on a stapler", you're in luck.

The logo consists of Bolt's silhouette, pointing upwards, coincidentally symbolising the rapid rise of his bank account.

The silhouette has one arm extended, and the other pulled back to mimic the shape of a lightning bolt. And to be completely honest, I just found that out through googling it. So whilst Usain Bolt is the world's fastest man, I am certainly not the world's mentally fastest man.

Bolt would bring out the signature move every time he won a race or, any time he wanted a free drink in a bar if he was anything like me.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben has indicated on a social media post that Bolt plans to use the logo on products including sunglasses, jewellery, clothing, sporting goods, bags, and I assume sacks, alongside huge dollar signs on them.

Bolt also plans to use the logo in bars and restaurants, which just goes to show that the 100m sprint is a lot sexier than other sports. You don't see many concept restaurants based on the exploits of the bloke who won bronze in the 1988 Olympic shot put.

Unlike Nike's distinctive "swoosh" logo and "Just Do It" slogan, Bolt's "bolt" doesn't seem to have a tag line attached to it quite yet. Considering how long it took me to figure out the symbolism, I suggest this slogan could be "Hey, it's a bolt. Like my name? GET IT?"

Facebook Reports Major Glitch Affecting Users Feeds And It's Weird
NEXT STORY

Facebook Reports Major Glitch Affecting Users Feeds And It's Weird

Advertisement

Related Articles

Facebook Reports Major Glitch Affecting Users Feeds And It's Weird

Facebook Reports Major Glitch Affecting Users Feeds And It's Weird

Facebook users are reporting issues with their service, with their homepages showing irregular posts.
A Young Couple Has Divided The Internet After Sharing They Sleep In Separate Rooms

A Young Couple Has Divided The Internet After Sharing They Sleep In Separate Rooms

A young American couple who recently moved in together has sparked debate after revealing they have separate bedrooms.
Ex-Hotel Cleaner Reveals The Biggest Mistakes Guests Make When Checking Out

Ex-Hotel Cleaner Reveals The Biggest Mistakes Guests Make When Checking Out

A former hotel housekeeper has divided opinion after revealing that we should be tipping $14 a day to hotel cleaners.
First-Time Home Buyers Just As Concerned With Having Bad Neighbours As They Are Being Granted Home Loan.

First-Time Home Buyers Just As Concerned With Having Bad Neighbours As They Are Being Granted Home Loan.

The most common fear for people purchasing their first home is having neighbours from hell, according to a new report.
Dogs Cry 'Happy Tears' When They Are Reunited With Their Owners, New Research Shows.

Dogs Cry 'Happy Tears' When They Are Reunited With Their Owners, New Research Shows.

Japanese scientists have discovered that our pooches are capable of crying happy tears when they see us return home.